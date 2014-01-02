Everyone Should Be Following Johnny Cash's To-Do List

A few days ago, we brought you Woody Guthrie’s legendary New Year’s resolutions for 1943.

But Guthrie was apparently not the only musician who needed to write down the things he really ought to have been doing.

Below is an undated to-do list from Johnny Cash, the original version of which sold for $US6,400.

That’s probably because it’s just as poignant as Guthrie’s list, if not more so, given how…straightforward it is.

Check it out:

(via @pourmecoffee and Listsofnote)

