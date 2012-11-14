The Johnny Carson Estate Has Finally Agreed To Let Hollywood Make A Biopic On The Late Show Host's Life

A script is currently being written based off a book about Johnny Carson.

Seven years after his death and 20 years since “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” went off the air, there is finally movement on a biopic about the life of legendary late night host, Johnny Carson.The film will be based on the Bill Zehme book “Carson The Magnificent: An Intimate Portrait,” reports Deadline.



Zehme, who has also written features on late night hosts Jay Leno and David Letterman, was the only journalist Carson spoke to after his retirement in 1992.

The film version of Zehme’s book will be adapted for the big screen by John McLaughlin, who wrote the Oscar-winning “Black Swan” and upcoming “Hitchcock.”

McLaughlin, who is currently working on the script, will again team up with his “Hitchcock” producer, Tom Thayer, to bring the Carson project to life. The two will reportedly shop McLaughlin’s script to buyers right after the holidays.

While Carson appeared in viewers’ homes every week night and won six Emmys throughout his career, he preferred to keep his private life just that while he was alive. This film would uncover the four-times-married Carson’s personal life for the first time.

Now who should play the title role?

