Johnathan Thurston and Jarryd Hayne Are The First Ever Joint Winners Of The Dally M NRL Player Of The Year Award

NRL captains Jarryd Hayne (L) and Johnathan Thurston (R) are the first joint winners of the Dally M Medal. Photo: Matt King/Getty Images

Two rugby league captains Johnathan Thurston of the North Queensland Cowboys and Jarryd Hayne from the Parramatta Eels have been named joint winners of the 2014 Dally M Player of the Year Award

It’s the first time the NRL’s annual award has been shared and Thurston joins the legendary Newcastle player Andrew Johns as the only other player to have won the Dally M three times.

It was a good night for Haynes, who also took home the People’s choice award, chosen by the fans, as well as five-eighth of the year, plus he was the season’s top points-scorer, his 208 pipping Rooster James Maloney by one.

The Eels skipper, Hayne, also scored well, being named fullback of the year and best representative player on top of his second Dally M award. Haynes 20 tries also made his 2014’s top try-scorer.

Grand finalists Canterbury and Souths took one award each, with Bulldog James Graham named front-rower of the year and Rabbitoh Sam Burgess taking out lock forward.

It was a good night for Manly, with Jamie Lyon taking out two awards: captain of the year and centre too, while Daly Cherry-Evans was named halfback of the year.

Dally M Award winners

Dally M Player of the Year: Jarryd Hayne (Eels) and Johnathan Thurston (Cowboys)

Captain of the Year: Jamie Lyon (Sea Eagles)

Coach of the Year: Ivan Cleary (Panthers)

Peter Moore Award for Rookie of the Year: Luke Brooks (Wests Tigers)

Best Representative Player: Jarryd Hayne

Fullback of the Year: Jarryd Hayne

Winger of the Year: Semi Radradra (Eels)

Centre of the Year: Jamie Lyon (Sea Eagles)

Five-Eighth of the Year: Johnathan Thurston (Cowboys)

Halfback of the Year: Daly Cherry-Evans (Sea Eagles)

Lock Forward of the Year: Sam Burgess (Rabbitohs)

Second-Rower of the Year: Beau Scott (Knights)

Front-Rower of the Year: James Graham (Bulldogs)

Hooker of the Year: James Segeyaro (Panthers)

Top Points-Scorer: Johnathan Thurston, 208 points

Top Try-Scorer: Jarryd Hayne, 20 tries

Holden Cup Under 20s Player of the Year: Kane Elgey (Gold Coast Titans)

Provan Summons People’s Choice Medal: Johnathan Thurston

