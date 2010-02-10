John Yoo's Class: Found!

We noted that students at Berkeley were on a mission to find the classroom of law Professor John Yoo, best known as the author of the so-called “torture memo.”



A tipster sent us this video, which shows that someone finally found it. Or at least got pretty close.

Apparently, his class has been held in a library conference room, though the harassing narrator of the video isn’t permitted to get through the university’s “guards” to get to Yoo’s actual class. Instead, he spends two minutes trying to solicit the door guards’ opinions on torture.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.