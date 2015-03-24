The legendary composer behind every 'Star Wars' movie ever made is going to sit one out

When iconic filmmakers like George Lucas and Steven Spielberg need music for their films they turn to one person, composer John Williams.

From all of the “Star Wars” movies to “Raiders of the Lost Ark” to “E.T. The Extra Terrestrial,” Williams’ music is as memorable as the films themselves.

However, it seems the 5-time Oscar winner is scaling back on his work load.

According to reports, “Rogue One,” the first spinoff film from the “Star Wars” sage, will not have a Williams score.

This marks the first time a “Star Wars” films will not be composed by Williams, now 83 years old.

Oscar-winning composer Alexandre Desplat will be on the project, which will be directed by Gareth Edwards and starring Felicity Jones.

Desalt recently won an Oscar for his original score of “The Grand Budapest Hotel.”

Last week, DreamWorks announced that John Williams had backed out of Spielberg’s next film, “Bridges of Spies” due to a “minor health issue, now corrected.” Thomas Newman, who just finished the latest James Bond movie, “Spectre,” will be taking over.

In another first, “Spies” is the first time in three decades a Williams composition will be absent from a Spielberg film.

But don’t worry, there’s more Williams music on the way. He did compose the score for “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens,” which opens in theatres December 18.

He’s also written scores for the upcoming “Jurassic World” and is attached for “Indiana Jones 5,” once more re-teaming him with Spielberg.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.