Here's the insane body count in the new 'John Wick' movie in one chart

“John Wick: Chapter 2” opened in theatres over the weekend and more than doubled the original’s opening take at the box office thanks in large part to doing something we didn’t think was possible: It came up with even more insane fights and shootouts.

Once more Keanu Reeves plays former hitman John Wick who is out for revenge and must face numerous foes to complete his task (minor spoiler ahead). Filled with incredible fight sequences, the movie ends with Wick’s opponents on the floor — in spectacular fashion.

Australian designer George Hatzis looked back on the kill count in the first movie back in 2014. He’s now done it for the sequel, which has a much larger body count.

See the elaborate breakdown for yourself below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.