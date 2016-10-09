The first trailer for the 'John Wick' sequel is here and it looks more action-packed than the original

Lionsgate revealed the first full trailer for the “John Wick” sequel Saturday afternoon at New York Comic Con and we can’t wait to see Keanu Reeves on screen again.

The first film was a surprise hit. Fans couldn’t resist Reeves’ titular character going after a Russian gang and taking out its members one by one because they killed his beloved beagle pup.

This time around the film will star Common as the antagonist and you can bet Wick will be taking names once again. It was also revealed at the panel that Laurence Fishburne, Reeves “Matrix” costar, will be in the sequel! Yes, Morpheus and Neo are back together again.

“John Wick 2” will be released February 10, 2017.

Check out the trailer below:

