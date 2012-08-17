'Killer Clown' Complained About Being A 'Media Monster' In Newly Discovered Letter

Reddit user Shipyaad got the surprise of a lifetime when he discovered a letter from legendary serial killer John Wayne Gacy tucked away in his new home.



“I moved into a new place and found it wedged in between a couple of boards in a wall downstairs. It’s like someone was trying to hide it or something,” he wrote when he posted the letter on Reddit.

The house belonged to the son of a famous Chicago lawyer at one point, Shipyaad claimed, according to The Huffington Post, which first reported the letter.

Gacy was executed in 1994 after he was convicted of killing 33 young boys between 1972 and 1978.

In the letter, Gacy says he contacted attorney Luis Kutner because he was “as famous as I am infamous.” Kutner cofounded human rights organisation Amnesty International.

Check out the full letter

Photo: Shipyaad/Reddit

