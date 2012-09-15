Meet Guinness World Record's Very First 'Youngest Investment Banker'

The Guinness World Records 2013 edition is out and there’s a brand new category in it — Youngest Investment Banker.



In August 2011, John Wang Clow, at just 17 years and 77 days old, passed his Series 79 with an 82 per cent score after just two months of studying.

The Series 79, which is an i-banking rep exam, consists of 175 questions plus 10 additional un-scored questions given over a period of five hours.

FINRA records show that Clow works for the Hina Group, in San Francisco.

He graduated from St. Paul’s School in New Hampshire earlier this year. We’re told by a source that he’s a talented photographer and he’s really into music.

He’s currently studying at the University of California, Santa Barbara, according to his Facebook profile.

Check out the photo below for the Guinness World Records’ latest book.

Photo: Image courtesy of Guinness World Records

