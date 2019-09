It was hard to tell what exactly was going on with this year’s Slam Dunk contest as there were teams and even a “battle round.” But in the end, John Wall of the Washington Wizards was named the “Dunker of the Night” thanks to this reverse dunk over G-man, the Wizards mascot.



