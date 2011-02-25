John Wall Is Sick of Losing ... But What About His Teammates?

Photo: Washington Post

No matter what a certain famous radio host may think, Wizards rookie point guard John Wall is serious about his basketball.So serious, in fact, that he’s having trouble adapting to the inevitable lot of a number one overall pick: Being on a lousy team.



But Wall isn’t pitching fits, or shocked by having to make a bad team good. What the Kentucky product can’t handle—and what should have Wizards fans both hopeful about the future and pretty worried—is the culture of losing that has set in.

After Wednesday’s loss in Philadelphia, Washington is a dismal 1-27 on the road (at home, they’re a respectable 14-14). Wall, however, is beginning to wonder if his teammates really want to improve.

From The Washington Post:

“Nobody has heart. I ain’t lost this many games and it ain’t just about the losing. I’m listening to my coaches and they’re developing me. They don’t want want to get a losing mind-set. It’s frustrating to see that certain guys don’t have the effort to want to be out there, like they don’t care. That’s the toughest thing for me. No matter if I’m having a bad game or good game, I may show my frustration on my face, but I’m going to compete. That’s one thing I did my whole life, and that’s compete.”

Wall had 21 points and 12 assists. Sleeper rookie Trevor Booker also had 21. The franchise player’s point, though, is that fellow youngsters like JaVale McGee, Nick Young, and Andray Blatche don’t quite share his upward mobility. In fact, they have been here long enough that some of them are old enough to remember when this was a playoff team.

Do the Wizards have to start all over again? Or can Wall, who wasn’t demoralized by the decline (or forced to spend time wallowing in the lottery) convince his teammates that, if they try, hope is on the way?

