John Wall Asks His Coach To Give Him Fines For Bad behaviour

Aside from a few nagging injuries, John Wall has had a pretty stellar rookie season.



His Wizards are still buried at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, but if Wall continues to develop his leadership skills, that might change sooner than later.

The most recent impressive sign of maturation came on Monday when the Washington Post reported that Wall asked Coach Flip Saunders to fine him anytime he “starts to pout, sulk or show frustration during games.”

Wall says the fine isn’t too big, “but it’s enough to keep my pockets empty. I don’t want to lose that money.”

Wall is making nearly $5.15 million this year.

