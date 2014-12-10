Washington Wizards' John Wall Breaks Down After Dedicating Win To 6-Year-Old Who Died From Cancer

Washington Wizards point guard John Wall got emotional after a 133-132 double-overtime victory against the Boston Celtics.

In a postgame interview, Wall, who finished with 26 points and 17 assists, dedicated the game to 6-year-old cancer patient Miyah Telemaque-Nelson, who died Monday morning after battling Burkitt’s lymphoma. Telemaque-Nelson was a fan of Wall’s, and Wall helped her meet Nicki Minaj.

In the postgame interview, Wall said: “It’s just tough, man, to see a little kid fight so hard for cancer and can’t beat it. This game’s for her, my jersey, my shorts, I’m gonna give it to her family. It’s a tough day for me. I really cried today, so …”

Wall trailed off, welling up with tears, and then broke down:

Wall also posted an Instagram collage in dedication to Telemaque-Nelson:

Watch the heartbreaking interview below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.