The Washington Wizards were just dealt a brutal blow to their title hopes

Kevin C. Cox/Getty John Wall has five fractures in his wrist.

The Washington Wizards were dealt a major blow Thursday afternoon when the team announced that point guard John Wall has five non-displaced fractures in his left wrist.

Wall hurt his wrist early in Game 1 of the Wizards’ second-round series with the Atlanta Hawks when he crashed to the ground after a layup attempt. Amazingly, Wall finished the game, scoring 18 points with seven rebounds and 13 assists in the Wiizards’ win.

However, Wall was a late scratch for Game 2, a game the Wizards lost. According to Washington Post’s Michael Lee, Wall said he thought he broke his wrist when he first fell. He was right.

On Tuesday, before Wall was ruled out, Wizards beat writer J. Michael posted an Instagram of Wall’s left wrist, which was taped up and badly swollen:

Though there’s no timetable for Wall’s return — the team says “his playing status has yet to be determined” — it’s a crucial loss for the Wizards, who have gained perhaps more momentum than any other team in the playoffs, with Wall leading the way.

Washington swept the Toronto Raptors in convincing fashion in the first round, and stole home-court advantage from the Hawks with their Game 1 victory. The Hawks appear out of sorts while the Wizards (before Game 2) were riding a five-game winning streak.

In an Eastern Conference in which the Cavaliers are without Kevin Love and the Bulls are too inconsistent to be relied upon, the NBA world was beginning to wonder if the Wizards, who sported an unimpressive 46-36 regular season record, could sneak into the Conference Finals and maybe even the NBA Finals.

Even if Wall isn’t out for the season, it would seem unlikely that he can return to 100% for the remainder of the playoffs. Although Wall is a righty and he hurt his left wrist, playing one-handed isn’t ideal and Washington lacks another versatile playmaker like Wall.

