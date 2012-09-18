You Can Now Own Two 'flavours' Of Chrysler Sedans Designed By John Varvatos

Photo: Chrysler

First he starred in one of Chrysler’s Imported From Detroit commercials, then he helped design a one-off Chrysler 300 for charity, now fashion designer John Varvatos, a self-made Detroiter, has developed two special edition 300 sedans to be introduced for the 2013 model year.Combining bespoke design elements from his eponymous fashion label, the special sedans are ideal for those looking for understated luxury.

They come in two distinct flavours, one inspired by industry, the Chrysler 300C John Varvatos Limited Edition, and the other steeped in luxury, the Chrysler 300C John Varvatos Luxury Edition.

The Limited Edition features a combination of dark colours and exotic interior materials. These include a Phantom Black tri-coat exterior, a titanium-finished grille, custom 20-inch aluminium wheels, Poltrona Frau black leather trim and the choice of titanium, gloss black or charcoal wood finishes for the dash.

The Luxury Edition gets similar upgrades, though with unique Poltrona Frau Foligno leather trim and hand-sanded matte wood trim inside, and Platinum Chrome elements, including on the grille and deck-lid badge, on the outside.

Being based on the 2013 Chrysler 300 lineup, buyers of either sedan can opt for a base 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 rated at 300 horsepower or a 5.7-liter Hemi V-8 with 363 horsepower on tap.

The Luxury Edition hits showrooms later this year, while the Limited Edition will be available from the first quarter of 2013. Pricing and final specifications will be announced closer to launch.



