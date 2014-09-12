John Travolta's House Is A Functional Airport With Two Runways For His Private Planes

‘Today’ Australia John Travolta in the backyard of his Florida home/airport during an interview with Australia’s ‘Today.’

John Travolta is a certified private pilot who owns five aircraft, so it’s only fitting that the 60-year-old actor’s Florida home has two runways that lead directly to his front door.

“We designed the house for the jets and to have at our access the world at a moment’s notice and we succeeded at that,” a bearded Travolta said during an interview Thursday on Australia’s “Today.” “

For the last 11 years, we’ve been able to globe trot for Qantas and movies … I’ve been really able to operate out of this house for business and personal reasons.”

Travolta has been a Qantas “Ambassador-at-Large” since 2002 and keeps his personal Qantas Boeing 707 in the yard of his Florida home, which is just a 10 minute flight from Orlando.

Travolta also keeps a challenger jet parked in his backyard.

“Now I’ve made a profession out of flying in addition to acting, and at my age I’m glad I did because it’s something to do when you’re not working,” Travolta told “Today.”

But the actor also flies his own planes for work, this afternoon taking the Challenger to the Toronto Film Festival to promote his new movie “The Forger.”

Travolta and his wife, Kelly Preston, previously gave a tour of their unique, aviation-inspired home to Architectural Digest.

“It was always John’s dream to have planes in his front yard — to practically be able to pull up to the house — so that when you wanted to go to dinner, all you’d have to do was step out the door, get on the plane and whisk off,” Kelly told the magazine of why they purchased the estate.

Travolta added: “You can be the ultimate eccentric, like I am, and bring in a 707, but you can also bring in any corporate jet or airliner.”

Although the property came equipped with a 7,500-foot runway, Travolta extended the taxiway to reach the house.

Check out a few of Architectural Digest’s pictures below:

More Architectural Digest photos here.

Check out an awesome aerial shot of the home here.

Travolta’s property, located in the Jumbolair Aviation Estates in Ocala, Florida, is situated on Greystone Airport. The actor was reportedly the first resident of the 550-acre community that caters to people who want fly-in, fly-out access.

The aviation community allows homeowners to land their planes, including Travolta’s Boeing 707 airliner, and taxi up to their homes.

There is a private control center:

And bed and breakfast where pilots and prospective homeowners can stay overnight:

Watch Travolta’s full interview about his airport-home with Australia’s “Today” below:

Travolta waves from the cockpit of an Airbus A380 in 2005 in Brisbane, Australia.

The Qantas Airlines Global Goodwill Ambassador poses near two Qantas planes during a press conference in 2006 at San Francisco International Airport. Travolta was on hand to welcome the first direct Qantas flight from Sydney, Australia.

