John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson reunited for a Christmas commercial filled with 'Pulp Fiction' references

Celia Fernandez
MiramaxJohn Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson starred in ‘Pulp Fiction’ together in 1994.

  • John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson reunited for a Capital One Christmas commercial 26 years after they starred in “Pulp Fiction” together.
  • The festive ad starts off with Travolta reading out a Christmas wish list while he’s drinking a milkshake, which is a nod to his character, Vincent Vega, and Uma Thurman’s Mia Wallace, sharing the “$US5” drink in the film.
  • The list ends with Travolta reading out the last thing, “3,000 bolo ties,” something that Travolta’s character always wore.
  • Travolta gets a surprise call from Jackson asking if he’s off the “naughty list” to which Santa replies, “Are you off the naughty words?”
  • Jackson is seen wearing a shirt that says “Happy Holidays ‘With Cheese,'” a likely reference to his “Royale with cheese” scene in the movie.
  • A dance trophy can be seen in the background in a nod to Thurman’s character, and the commercial ends with Travolta recreating the iconic dance scene between him and Thurman.
