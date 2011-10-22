John Travolta Can't Get A Table At KFC

Photo: palzoo.net

Everything about this story is greasy.Apparently, Colonel Sanders does not take reservations — John Travolta learned this the hard way.



According to reports, a rep for Travolta called a local U.K. branch of KFC in East Grinstead, West Sussex, to reserve a table.

But he was told that it was “restaurant policy” not to book tables and Travolta, who was in town for an annual Scientology event, would just have to wait in line.

THR reports that a spokesman for the fried chicken chain told the press:

“In hindsight, of course, we would have reserved a table for him. It’s not every day you get a Hollywood star eating in your restaurant.”

Lesson learned?

