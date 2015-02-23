Twitter exploded after John Travolta creeped everyone out at the Oscars

John Travolta arrived on the Oscars red carpet Sunday with his wife, Kelly Preston.

The 61-year-old actor was wearing a ridiculous chain necklace over his shirt and an equally as ridiculous hair piece.

He proceeded to get a little too handsy with Scarlett Johansson, who wasn’t having it.

After flubbing Idina Menzel’s name as “Adele Dazeem” during last year’s Oscars, he reappeared this year to try and make ammends while introducing the Best Original Song nominees.

Menzel first took the stage alone, and then jokingly welcomed Travolta, or, as she said it, “Glom Gazingo.”

Things quickly took a turn for the weird when Travolta decided to hold Menzel’s face in his hands for an awkwardly long amount of time.

She seemed to want it to end as badly as the audience watching from home.

Then Travolta had to go and get all excited about Benedict Cumberbatch.

After the strange incidents, Twitter exploded with Travolta jokes and memes:

