John Travolta Totally Butchered Idina Menzel's Name While Introducing Her

If you tuned into the Oscars, you may have been confused when John Travolta took the stage.

The “Pulp Fiction” actor was introducing Idina Menzel before she performed Oscar-nominated song “Let It Go” from Disney’s “Frozen”; however, he made one misstep.

Instead of introducing singer Idina Menzel, Travolta welcomed someone who sounded like “Adele Dazeem” to the stage.

Watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Twitter took notice:















Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.