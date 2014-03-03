John Travolta Totally Butchered Idina Menzel's Name While Introducing Her

If you tuned into the Oscars, you may have been confused when John Travolta took the stage.
The “Pulp Fiction” actor was introducing Idina Menzel before she performed Oscar-nominated song “Let It Go” from Disney’s “Frozen”; however, he made one misstep.
Instead of introducing singer Idina Menzel, Travolta welcomed someone who sounded like “Adele Dazeem” to the stage.
Watch the video below:
Twitter took notice:
