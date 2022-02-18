8 of the best and 8 of the worst John Travolta films of all time, ranked

Travolta’s best film is “Paul Williams Still Alive” (2012).

Synopsis: The documentary “Paul Williams Still Alive” examines the eclectic career of famed singer-songwriter Paul Williams through the eyes of director Stephen Kessler.

Travolta was interviewed alongside other industry figures like Dick Clark and Barbra Streisand.

Brimming with nostalgia and no-holds-barred emotion, the documentary gave critics insight into the director’s apparent affection for his musical idol.

“Filmmaker Stephen Kessler’s sheer delight in following around his boyhood idol, whose music framed much of the ’70s when Kessler was a lad in Queens, is thoroughly infectious,” Betsy Sharkey wrote for the Los Angeles Times.