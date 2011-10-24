Here Are This Week's Winners And Losers In Hollywood

This week, milk and honey boosted Angelina while fried chicken felled Travolta.
And Occupy Wall Street continued drawing in Hollywood. Some who venture down to Zuccotti Park come off looking smarter — and others realise they should have stayed home.
Meanwhile, Rick Perry got his own personal comedy nemesis and a lame Thailand tourist took aim at a comedy blockbuster.
Hometown boy Smith just picked up a minority stake in the Philadelphia 76ers. We anxiously await 'SNL' cast member Jay Pharoah's Smith-solves-the-lockout sketch.
If you think the Sixers seem like a dubious investment, consider this: rapper MC Hammer is starting a search engine. Market's wide open on that one, buddy.
'Glee' producers have come crawling back for the mouthy Overstreet, whom they fired over the summer.
Director Sluizer wants to release his unfinished film starring the late River Phoenix (pictured). Everything's all set, except the Phoenix clan hates the idea.
The famous twins' younger sister has a ways to go to match their net worth, but we feel safe saying she'll have the most successful acting career -- starting with 'Martha Marcy May Marlene.'
Turns out people are so tired of talking about Lohan messing up her court sentences, they're turning to railing on her bad blush instead.
No matter what you think of the comedian's latest stunt -- a Texas show aimed at Rick Perry -- it puts her squarely in what-Tina-Fey-did-to-Sarah-Palin territory. Relevance is currency.
Click here to learn more about Silverman's 'Live From N*****head' >>
Forget the pesky divorce rumours -- Kim Kardashian and her kohorts (ha!) got dissed by the first family themselves.
Country superpower Swift celebrated a huge-celebrity milestone this week: she launched her own fragrance, which is something stars do to remind us they can make money doing anything.
Click here to see how Swift conquered music (and Kanye West) >>
The famously hotheaded actor got a brutal beatdown outside a bar in Vancouver.
You know you were rooting for her directorial debut, 'In the Land of Blood and Honey,' to look horrible. And it doesn't. 10 points Jolie.
Wahlberg and Russell, longtime friends and collaborators, couldn't agree on anything about 'The Silver Linings Playbook' -- so they broke off their relationship.
Hey, they may have had no idea they were giving Occupy Seattle an hour of free airtime, but these ladies always roll with the punches, and now they're Pacific Northwestern heroines.
Click here to see the photos of Occupy Seattlites hijacking 'Today' >>
Yeah, somebody also had a crazy time in Thailand. Where's his money, huh?
Occupy Wall Street has a lot going on right now -- but while we've had our share of fun at opportunistic celebrity joiners' expense, we're rather impressed by Baldwin's clearheaded take on Wall Street. Mayoral dry run, anyone?
Travolta's assistant called a KFC because Travolta wanted a table reserved for him ahead of time. The assistant was shut down. Being John Travolta's assistant: the most fun and least confusing job around!
Meanwhile, word slipped out that Christopher Nolan may shoot scenes for his next Batman film at OWS -- which seems like a cool way to memorialize the movement without belaboring it.
Know what the exact wrong way to do that is? Cast an OWS believer on 'The Real World.' Here's a hint: if they leave Zuccotti Park to chase down a 'Real World' audition, they're not all that serious about the cause.
