John Travolta And Olivia Newton-John Reunited For A Super Cheesy Christmas Music Video

Danny and Sandy have finally reunited after their “Grease” days.



The duo released a Christmas album together on Nov. 13 titled “This Christmas.” The record includes traditional Christmas songs like “Silent Night” and “Deck the Halls,” as well as an original track, “I Think You Might Like It,” brought to us by none other than “You’re The One That I Want” songwriter John Farrar.

Between the synchronised dancing and the duo excitedly running towards each other in one scene, it’s hard to take the video seriously.

Check out the reunited pair in their video for “I Think You Might Like It”:



