John Thomas Financial: We're Not The Greedy Scumbags Roddy Boyd Says We Are

John Thomas Financial CEO Anastasios Belesis

Last week we highlighted Roddy Boyd’s investigation into investment bank John Thomas Financial’s alleged shakedown of a small company that helps find missing children.Boyd says the investment bank ousted the founder of AMBER Ready, wasted or pocketed $6 million while raising only $7 million for the company, and left the company with no product or future.



Now a lawyer for John Thomas Financial, Robert Bursky, has sent us a response to Boyd’s article, along with a list of questions for Boyd (which we’ve forwarded).

Bursky has some quibbles with how Boyd framed the investigation, but his key point is this: You can’t blame the investment bank for a start-up venture that goes horribly wrong–especially one whose founder has since been tossed in jail.

8.17.10 Ltr to GLubin Re Amber Ready



