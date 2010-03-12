Merrill Lynch Financial Advisor Confesses To Pedophilia And Making A 9-Year Old Girl Dance For Him

Bauer’s mug shot

40 year old John Thomas Bauer, the VP of a Waco, TX Merrill Lynch office, confessed today to paying a young girl (under 14) to dance nude for him, pose for pictures without clothes, and sexually assaulting her.He admitted to all four of these felonies after he was arrested this morning at 11:30 am, according to KWTX Waco.



Police charged Bauer with:

aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14

sexual performance by a child

criminal solicitation of a minor

tampering with physical evidence.

A guilty charge on just one of these crimes could land him in jail for life.

We’ve reached out to Bank of America Merrill Lynch for comment.

