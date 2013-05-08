Hedge Funder John Thaler Just Sold His Upper East Side Apartment For $5.2 Million

It took over a year but JAT Capital’s John Thaler has sold his sick condo combo for $5.2 million, according to the New York Observer.



He listed it last year for $6.4 million, so someone got a deal for two 3500 square foot 17th floor apartments put together in the Upper East Side’s lovely Cielo building.

And with that comes floor to ceiling windows that offer breathtaking river and city views. Not too shabby.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.