Hedge Funder John Thaler Just Sold His Upper East Side Apartment For $5.2 Million

Linette Lopez
apartment thaler

It took over a year but JAT Capital’s John Thaler has sold his sick condo combo for $5.2 million, according to the New York Observer.

He listed it last year for $6.4 million, so someone got a deal for two 3500 square foot 17th floor apartments put together in the Upper East Side’s lovely Cielo building.

And with that comes floor to ceiling windows that offer breathtaking river and city views. Not too shabby.

 

 

As you can see from the floor plan, this apartment is quite large.

Here's the living room. Great windows.

And this is what you see out of those windows.

Another angle of the living room.

Its connected to the dining room.

And here's a lovely kitchen

