John Thain Vindicated -- Didn't Throw Chair Through Window

John Thain never broke a glass panel by hurling a chair at it.

“That story is apocryphal,” said a person familiar with the matter.

We spoke to people inside Merrill Lynch who would have known if a glass panel was broken. It’s their job to clean it up. They said it never happened.

“There was a heated argument, and lots of shouting. But no glass was broken,” another person said.



Jesse Derris, John Thain’s spokesman, said it would have been impossible for Thain to break a glass panel by throwing a chair because there was no glass panel in the room.

At the time, John Thain was getting news that Merrill Lynch would have to post staggering losses for the fourth quarter of 2008. The New York Times reported that Thain lost his cool in a meeting with the Merrill’s chief financial officer.

“But Merrill’s seemingly intractable losses tried even Mr. Thain, who has a reputation for keeping his cool. Last summer, fuming over another grim quarter for the firm, he halted a meeting with his chief financial officer and hurled a chair against the wall, shattering a nearby glass panel, according to people briefed on the meeting,” the Times reported.

So if the glass was never broken, why did the story of the tantrum run in the Times?

“I think this is an example of a reporter who found a story too compelling not to tell, despite the fact that it was fabricated by whoever told it to them,” Derris told us.

