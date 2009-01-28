John Thain, Stan O'Neal Pinch Pennies

According to the oh-so-reliable Page Six, both John Thain and his precedecessor at Merrill Lynch, Stan O’Neal, were spotted saving money recently; we’re sure Thain is just saving up to pay back Merrill for his $1.2 million office renovations.



Page Six: Thain…was having dinner at San Pietro last week with BlackRock Chairman Larry Fink. He loudly told the waiter, for all to hear, “under the circumstances with this tough economy, I think I’ll have tap water.”

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like they talked about what was in Stan O’Neal’s office. The mystery continues.

Speaking of Stan…

O’Neal – who ran off with a compensation package of $46 million in 2007 just before the bank posted an $8 billion loss – ran up a bill of $134.50 at an Upper East Side eatery and left a measly $11.50 tip.

