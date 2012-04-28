Meet The Best Dad In America — He Happens To Be A Major Wall Street CEO

Former Merrill Lynch CEO John Thain has been named “Father of the Year,” by The Father’s Day/ Mother’s Day Council.



Thain, who is currently CIT Group’s CEO, will be recognised as “Father of the Year” on June 14th at the Sheraton New York Hotel & Tower.

The other dads being honored include Oscar Feldenkreis, COO and President of Perry Ellis International; Reynold Levy, president of Lincoln centre for the Performing Arts and Shaquille O’Neal.

Here’s a description:

The National Father’s Day Committee, an entity of the Father’s Day/Mother’s Day Council, each year confers Father of the Year honours on contemporary lifestyle leaders of our culture whose lives are dedicated to family, citizenship, charity, civility, responsibility and reverence. The funds raised by our Annual Father of the Year Awards Presentation are directed to the support of worthwhile concerns affecting men, fathers, and families. The objective of our program is to enhance the meaning of Father’s Day and encourage universal observance.

Thain was the last chief executive of Merrill Lynch before it merged with Bank of America. He was also an executive at Goldman Sachs and the New York Stock Exchange.

* Note: An earlier version referred to Oscar Feldenkreis as CEO of Perry Ellis. He is the COO and President.

