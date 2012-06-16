Look At Shaq Tower Over Former Merrill Lynch CEO John Thain

Former Merrill Lynch CEO John Thain was honored as a “Father of the Year” last night in Manhattan by The Father’s Day/ Mother’s Day Council.



Thain, who is currently CIT Group’s CEO, was recognised last night at the Sheraton New York Hotel & Tower along with Oscar Feldenkreis, COO and President of Perry Ellis International; Reynold Levy, president of Lincoln centre for the Performing Arts and Shaquille O’Neal.

Thain was the last chief executive of Merrill Lynch before it merged with Bank of America.

In 2009, he was criticised for spending $1.2 million to redecorate his office, which included purchasing something called a “commode on legs” for $35,000. That “commode on legs” actually turned out to be a lavish chest of drawers and not a fancy toilet.

Anyway, these days he’s being honored as one of the best dads in America.

Check out the image below Tweeted by Mark Shriver.

(L-R) Mark Shriver, Chris Valerian, Shaq, Oscar Feldenkreis and John Thain.

Photo: Twitter.com/Mark_Shriver

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.