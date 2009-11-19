John Thain Denies Throwing A Chair Around Merrill Lynch

Last summer, the story goes, John Thain interrupted a meeting with his chief financial officer in order to hurl a chair against the wall, shattering a nearby glass panel.



But Thain says that story is “100% made-up.”

Here’s how Reuters tells the tale “That was 100 per cent made up,”:

John Thain, former Merrill Lynch & Co Inc chief executive, wants the world to know that he has never thrown a chair.

“That was 100 per cent made up,” he said at the Reuters Global Finance Summit, referring to a New York Times report that he threw a chair against the wall in anger last year. The newspaper said the chair shattered a nearby glass panel.

“Do I seem like a guy who throws chairs?” asked Thain. “That conference room doesn’t even have a glass wall,” he added.

—

See Also: A Rehabilitation Guide For John Thain

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.