: The 10 highest-paid CEO survey for 2007 puts Merrill’s John Thain at the top with $83.1 million. Rounding out the top five are: CBS’ Leslie Moonves, $67.6 million; Richard Adkerson, Freeport- McMoran Copper & Gold, $65.3 million; Bob Simpson, XTO Energy, $56.6 million and Lloyd Blankfein, Goldman Sachs, $53.9 million.



