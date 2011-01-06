The World's Largest Currency Hedge Fund Says The Euro Could Fall Below Dollar Parity In 2011

John Taylor, chief executive officer of FX Concepts LLC, the world’s largest currency hedge fund explains why he is very bearish on the Euro and believes it will decline below parity with the dollar. Taylor says the market is still overly optimistic on the Euro crisis and believes we’re still likely to see defaults and defections from the Euro:







Source: Bloomberg

