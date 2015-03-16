John Symond's nephew is the new CEO of Aussie Home Loans

Aussie Home Loans founder John Symond. Photo: Getty Images

James Symond, nephew of John Symond, has been named the new CEO of Aussie Home Loans.

Symond the younger, an executive director, was just 19 when he started as a salesman, in 1992, as his uncle founded the company.

John Symond, who is executive chairman, says: “James was the candidate with the best industry knowledge, track record and passion to be Aussie’s CEO.”

James replaces Ian Corfield who came from Bankwest in June 2013 when the Commonwealth Bank increased its stake in Aussie to 80%.

Aussie has a loan portfolio worth more than $55 billion and more than 750 mortgage brokers in both city and country areas.

