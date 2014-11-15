John Symond Is Standing Down As Chairman Of The Sydney Opera House

John Symond. Photo: Getty Images.

Aussie Home Loans founder John Symond has a cautionary tale for Australian board directors about not spreading themselves too thinly over multiple directorships.

Yesterday, the businessman announced he was standing down from Chairman of The Sydney Opera House, citing his concerns about not being able to fully commit himself to the role.

“I had reservations about the time needed because I’m someone who throws themselves into things 100 per cent,” Symond told Fairfax.

“I thought it was fair I didn’t take on that commitment,” he said acknowledging the offshore expansion of his family office as the distraction from the role.

“This means that I will be travelling overseas every six to eight weeks and it will not be possible for me to dedicate the time required for this important position,” he said.

While it is his time to move on, he said that he had thoroughly enjoyed his past three years on the trust and particularly the past year as its chairman.

The appointment of a new trust chairman will be made by the NSW Government.

