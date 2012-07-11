WATCH: Top Romney Backer Taunts Andrea Mitchell Over Obama's 'Outsourcing'

Former New Hampshire Gov. John Sununu scorched President Obama’s tax plan on MSNBC this afternoon, telling host Andrea Mitchell that Obama’s tax proposal shows he “only cares about himself,” and not for his supporters, particularly those Democrats who are not in line with the President’s position on extending the Bush tax cuts only for those earning less than $250,000.



“[Obama is] creating class warfare,” he said. “That’s why he’s going to lose.” He predicted that if the president is re-elected, businesses “will take their investments out of the country.”

Sununu, a ubiquitous attack dog for the Romney campaign, also accused the president of outsourcing jobs through stimulus funding, hammering in the latest Republican attack line that it is Obama, not Romney, who is the “outsourcer-in-chief.”

“When you’ve sent $500 million to Fisker and it goes to Finland immediately. When you send the solar money and it goes to Mexico. When you send the turbine money and it goes to Denmark. And we can go on all day,” Sununu said. “There is $29 billion worth of purchases that came out of this administration, outsourced jobs to foreign countries.”

Mitchell pointed out that not all of the stimulus money was spent on jobs overseas, and that the money also created jobs in the U.S., but Sununu was having none of it.

“You’re struggling, Andrea,” he said, laughing. “You’re struggling.”

Watch the entire clip below, courtesy of MSNBC:



