WATCH: Top Romney Backer John Sununu Taunts Soledad O'Brien Over Medicare

Former New Hampshire Gov. John Sununu, who has made a hobby of terrorizing MSM anchors this election cycle, got into a pretty wild debate over Medicare on CNN’s Starting Point this morning, telling host Soledad O’Brien that she should “put an Obama sticker on her forehead” when she goes on air.



Pressed to explain the differences between Romney’s position and that of his running mate, Paul Ryan, Sununu insisted that Romney had his own plan that would not “gut” Medicare by $700 billion, as Obama’s healthcare reform does. And that’s when things got heated.

Per the CNN transcript:

O’Brien: “I understand that this is a Republican talking point because I’ve heard it repeated over and over again. And these numbers have been debunked as you know by the Congressional Budget Office.”

Sununu: “No they haven’t.”

O’Brien: “Yes, they have.”

Sununu: “I have the Congressional Budget Office Budget report right here…. Go read page 113 and 114.”

O’Brien: “I can tell you what it says. It cuts a reduction in the expected rate of growth, which you know.

Sununu: “No ma’am.”

And so it went. It was actually excellent television.

Watch the video below, courtesy of CNN:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.