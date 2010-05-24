John Stossel Takes Unpaid Intern Crusade To The Pages Of New York Magazine

John Stossel, the mustachioed Libertarian anchor who jumped ship from ABC to Fox Business News last fall, has been crusading against the government crackdown on unpaid interns.
A few weeks ago, he donned a police uniform on Megyn Kelly’s show to make a point about it.
And he’s got more to say in this week’s New York magazine:
“Now the government says you can’t have unpaid interns, that it’s exploitation. Can you believe that? I built my career on unpaid interns! My staff is almost all former interns. What ever happened to two adults entering an agreement together?”
A few other highlights from the mini-profile:
- “It’s nice to work at a place where people actually like you,” Stossel says.
- “I grew up with a stutter and still don’t feel completely comfortable in live settings,” he says.
- His attacks on the welfare state have earned him many critics. “A guy came up to me recently and said, ‘I hope you die soon,’ ” Stossel says.
Read more at New York magazine >>
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.