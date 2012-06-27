'Los Panderos': Jon Stewart Mocks Latino Voter Pandering

Jon Stewart introduced a new “Los Panderos” segment Monday night, taking score of Barack Obama and Mitt Romney‘s most obvious attempts to appeal to Hispanic voters.



According to Stewart, In their greetings at the NALEO conference, where both candidates delivered speeches last week, Obama scored big points by speaking in Spanish at last week’s conference for Latino elected officials, while Romney struggled to communicate with his Latino audience.

“Now I know why the economy isn’t doing so well,” Stewart said about Obama. “You spent the last three years doing Rosetta Stone tapes.”

Watch the segment below:

