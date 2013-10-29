DOES THE PRESIDENT BELIEVE IN SURVEILLANCE FAIRIES?: Jon Stewart Rips Obama Over NSA Spying On World Leaders

Last night Jon Stewart went after President Barack Obama’s reported ignorance of problems with the Obamacare website and National Security Agency spying on world leaders, including close U.S. allies.

Stewart was baffled by the fact that the president presumably received briefings based on the spying, but never asked where the intel came from.

“So for five years, I assume the president is being presented with the findings from this world leader monitoring. And in those five years it never occurred to him to say, ‘How we getting this?’ Does the president believe in surveillance fairies? You know this is crazy.”

Current and former U.S. intelligence officials told The LA Times that State Department and National Security Council officials close to the president would know about spying on world leaders, and the White House was regularly given briefing books.

Stewart goes on to wonder what else the president isn’t being told.

Check it out:

