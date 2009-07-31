Daily Show's John Oliver Mocks Tim Geithner

At this point, lampooning of Tim Geithner is a bit like shooting fish in a barrel. But, as we like to say, if you’re going to go shooting into barrels, you might as well be a good shot. And this Daily Show clip with John Oliver is definitely good shooting.



The Daily Show With Jon Stewart Mon – Thurs 11p / 10c Home Crisis Investigation www.thedailyshow.com



Daily Show

Full Episodes Political humour Joke of the Day

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.