Jon Stewart: Facebook Privacy And Drone Strikes Have Something In Common

Obama briefly touched on the legal framework for drone strikes during the State of the Union: “We have kept Congress fully informed of our efforts.”



Jon Stewart: “Actually, I think, no.”

Stewart then highlighted the whopping 18 requests since 2011 that Congress made for more information on the drone program and its legality, all of which have been more or less ignored.

“The administration saying they went out of their way to keep Congress informed, that’s like Facebook telling me how much they care about my privacy,” Stewart quipped.

The segment starts at 3 minutes:

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

