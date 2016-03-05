John Stamos reads the most brutal reviews of Netflix's 'Fuller House'

“Full House” fans, Netflix, and executive producer/star John Stamos may be in denial about how bad the spin-off really is.

Already renewed for a second season, “Fuller House” clearly did well for the streaming giant. But television critics were especially hard on the show. It has a 32% on Rotten Tomatoes right now.

So Seth Meyers gave Stamos an opportunity to address the reviews on “Late Night” Thursday.

“I thought it turned out well and people seemed to like it,” Stamos, who admitted he was nervous about doing the spin-off in the beginning, said.

“I read a couple nice reviews, but then there were these crazy [ones] — and I have nothing against these reviewers. They have given me great reviews. ‘Grandfathered’ got love letters — but these were so sort of wacky, and they’re real.”

Meyers then read a series of excerpts from some of the harshest reviews about the spin-off, and let’s just say Stamos got pretty defensive. He also strangely insisted that the host read the critics’ names, and not just their publications, out loud.

Here’s one example that brought Stamos to cursing:

Meyers: “[The] Hollywood Reporter said, ‘It’s doubtful that there will be a more painful 2016 TV episode than the ‘Fuller House’ pilot.”

Stamos: “He was being mauled by a bear when he watched that, ‘Revenant.’ You’ll love episode two, Daniel [Fienberg]…”

Meyers: “It’s the pilot, so you have to set everything up.”

Stamos: “Yeah, it’s the pilot. How f—in’ rude.”

Stamos holds his own through some tough, and funny, lines. In the end, the actor summed it up this way:

“You know what? The fans love this show. After five days… Netflix said, ‘Let’s do a second season.’ So I thank the fans for that.”

Watch the video below:

