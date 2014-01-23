John Singleton's Bluetongue Beer Has Been Killed Off By SABMiller

Jennifer Hawkins and John Singleton pose with Bluetongue Lagers during a promotional event at the new Bluetongue Brewery on July 29, 2010 in Warnervale, NSW. Photo: Getty

Global brewer SABMiller has killed off Bluetongue, the beer marketed by ad man John Singleton.

A Fairfax Media report says staff at the NSW Central Coast brewery were informed they would lose their jobs today.

Bluetongue was started by four Hunter Valley businessmen in 2001. Four years later they sold a 50% stake to Singleton, who marketed the venture.

According to the report the $120 million brewery, only opened in 2010, will be closed and its equipment would be moved to Carlton and United’s Yatala brewery in Queensland.

The beer quickly went from a boutique brand to one available across the country. The partners sold to Pacific beverages (a SABMiller/Coca-Cola Amatil joint venture) in 2007 for around $30 million.

There's more here.

