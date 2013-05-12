John Singleton Has Penned A Column On His Version Of The More Joyous Scandal

Photo: Getty/Cameron Spencer

Ad man John Singleton has written a column for Fairfax Media, in which he describes his version of the more Joyous saga.

Hoping to ‘set the record straight’ in the very detailed piece, Singleton writes that: “I have not been able to find any other trainer, including Bart Cummings, Clarry Conners, Kerry Jordan or other horseman such as Sinclair Hill (polo), Heath Harris (world-famous horse whisper) who would even contemplate running a horse who could not get its head to the ground before the race.

His prized mare More Joyous — described in the piece as his pride and joy — had a poor showing at the All Aged Stakes at Randwick after heat was found in its neck.

Singleton also writes: ” From my observations of the stewards’ inquiry, there is no understanding by the general public that anything can be said in the stewards’ inquiry and can be reported in the media with any regard to truth or libel and any legal recourse of any kind.

“I think it would be fair to make this obvious to the public, so if any more vicious attacks that Gai hit on her “most important client” are repeated, the public will judge them as statements made in this case by a woman scorned or standing up in protection of her husband and little boy.”

Meanwhile, The Sunday Telegraph has reported today that punters lost $4 million betting on More Joyous, after an investigation.

The newspaper reports Gai Waterhouse’s bookmaker son Tom wrote this about this horse on his website before the race: “More Joyous is undefeated over 1400m and has lost only once in seven runs at Randwick.

“Although she meets smart three-year-olds All Too Hard and Epaulette, (More Joyous) deserves to run favourite in the All Aged Stakes.”

