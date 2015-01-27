Former Apple CEO John Sculley Is Being Sued By Ex-Wife For Allegedly Hiding $25 Million During Divorce

John Sculley, the former Apple CEO, is being sued by his ex-wife, Carol, for allegedly hiding $US25 million in assets during their 2011 divorce.

The New York Post reports,

According to the court papers, Sculley had claimed that their total marital assets at the time of their separation in 2010 were $US4.8 million. But he allegedly didn’t disclose “substantial private equity investments and investments in privately held companies and ventures around the globe.”

The court papers also allege that in the early 2000’s, Sculley began having an affair with a former aide from Apple, which is when he began to hide the assets from his ex-wife with the help of two of his brothers.

Business Insider has reached out to John Sculley and will update this story as comment becomes available.

