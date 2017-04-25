John Schumann just delivered a spinetingling rendition of Redgum's classic Vietnam War anthem 'I Was Only Nineteen'

A Walk in the Light Green. Picture: Supplied

It’s the song that never gets old, fitting with the fallen soldiers it commemorates.

This morning, former Redgum frontman John Schumann was in stirring form for Today, giving this rendition of the eternal “I Was Only Nineteen”.

Otherwise known as “A Walk in the Light Green”, the song was released 34 years ago and spent two weeks at No 1 in the Australian charts.

It still packs an almighty punch:

And “Frankie kicked a mine the day that mankind kicked the moon” is hard to top for a classic line.

All the royalties from the song go to the Vietnam Veterans Association of Australia.

Around the nation, and around the world from New Zealand to Gallipoli, returned servicemen and women, their families and millions of grateful citizens have packed cenotaphs to mark the 102nd anniversary of the landing at Gallipoli.

8141 Aussies, 2701 Kiwis, tens of thousands of Allies and 57,000 Turks lost their lives in the fruitless eight-month battle that followed.

Here are some photos we picked out of people reflecting on what that devastating cost in human life bought for them:

Picture: Getty Images

Picture: Getty Images

Picture: Getty Images

Picture: Getty Images

We’ve also pulled together some pictorials of what life was like in the trenches at Gallipoli, and on the campaign trail, preparing to go “over the top”.

Remember them.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.