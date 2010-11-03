Former NFL Offensive Tackle Jon Runyan Wins Congressional Seat In Southern New Jersey

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Former NFL offensive tackle Jon Runyan (R) has been elected Congressman in Southern New Jersey.His opposition, current Congressman from New Jersey’s third district John Adler, has just conceded.



Runyan is a former player for the Philadelphia Eagles, a team with a large fan base in Southern New Jersey.

It appears he heavily beat his Democratic opposition, and is currently ahead 51,680 to 38,855 in the count.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.