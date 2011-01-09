Federal Judge Who Had Received Death Threats Confirmed Dead In Arizona Shooting

Among those dead in the shooting in Arizona: Bush-appointed Federal Judge John Roll.



This AZCentral report from 2009 indicated that during a period of intense debate over immigration, he and others had received death threats.

In February, when U.S. District Judge John Roll presided over a $32 million civil-rights lawsuit filed by illegal immigrants against an Arizona rancher, the Marshals Service was anticipating the fallout.

When Roll ruled the case could go forward, Gonzales said talk-radio shows cranked up the controversy and spurred audiences into making threats.

In one afternoon, Roll logged more than 200 phone calls. Callers threatened the judge and his family. They posted personal information about Roll online.

“They said, ‘We should kill him. He should be dead,’ ” Gonzales said.

For more updates on the shooting that has put a US Representative in the hospital, see here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.