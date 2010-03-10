John Roberts Says State Of The Union Has "Degenerated To A Political Pep Rally"

John Roberts

Photo: SEC

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts says the scene at this year’s State of the Union address by President Obama was “very troubling,” and he wonders if justices should attend in the future.Obama chided the court during his speech for its decision that corporations and unions could freely spend money to run political ads for or against specific candidates.



Obama said the Supreme Court reversed a century of law to open the floodgates for special interests to spend without limit in elections.

Roberts told law students at the University of Alabama that anyone is free to criticise the court, but he was troubled the remarks came during that setting. Roberts says the State of the Union address has “degenerated to a political pep rally.”

